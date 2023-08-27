SOCCER BALL
Golf

High School

Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Carroll, Central, Central Cambria, Penn Cambria, Tyrone at Bishop Carroll, 11 a.m.

Ligonier Valley at Mount Pleasant, 2:15 p.m.

River Valley, Westmont Hilltop at Conemaugh Township, 3 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 3 p.m.

High School Girls

Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Guilfoyle, Central at Bishop Carroll, 11 a.m.

Bellefonte, Bishop McCort, Clearfield at Philipsburg-Osceola, noon

Soccer

High School Boys

Rockwood at Forbes Road, 5:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Forest Hills at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Northern Bedford County at Cambria Heights, 8 p.m.

High School Girls

Central Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 5 p.m.

Bedford at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Northern Bedford County at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Richland, 7 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Richland at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Windber at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 4 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Forest Hills at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Central at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Windber at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

United at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Shade, 6 p.m.

Football

High School

Junior Varsity

Purchase Line at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Claysburg-Kimmel at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

McCort-Carroll at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

River Valley at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Windber at Glendale, 6 p.m.

North Star at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m.

Richland at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Portage, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at United Valley, 6 p.m.

