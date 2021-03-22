BESSEMER – The Forest Hills High School girls basketball team’s incredible run ended one round shy of a state championship game appearance on Monday night.
District 7 Mohawk High School overcame an early deficit and broke open a two-point game with a third-quarter run to beat the visiting District 6 Rangers 74-58 in a PIAA Class 3A semifinal round contest.
Mohawk (19-4) will advance to the program’s first state title game at the Giant Center in Hershey on Thursday against District 12 champion West Catholic, a 59-33 winner over District 11 Notre Dame in Monday’s other semifinal.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” said Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere, fighting back tears after her previously unbeaten team finished a 20-1 season. “I get really emotional about them because they’re my kids. I’ve got to tell you that they’re just a great group of kids.
“To endure the canceling of last season and sustaining themselves through that, wait for January and wonder if we’re having a season,” added the coach, who had four senior starters in the lineup. “I know all schools did it. But the seniors are the one that lost a whole calendar year.
“To come out and just take on every team one at a time. To go 20-1 on the season. I’m really proud of them. I’m proud to be a coach at Forest Hills.”
Forest Hills has won seven consecutive District 6 championships and posted a 46-2 record the past two seasons.
Last year the Rangers were 26-1 when COVID-19 halted their playoff run.
The Rangers were led on Monday by senior Jordyn Smith’s 20 points. Senior Madeline Cecere had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Junior Lexi Koeck had 10 points and six rebounds coming off the bench.
Forest Hills shot an uncharacteristically cool 30% from the field (21 of 70) and 18.8% from 3-point range (6 of 32). Mohawk made 51% of its shots from the floor (24 of 47).
“I said in the locker room, Lady Ranger basketball is compared to none,” senior Madeline Cecere said. “The friendships, the team, the coaches, the fans, everything.
“The atmosphere is just amazing, and I truly am so blessed to be a part of it. I’m so lucky and so fortunate.”
Mohawk had three senior girls combine to score 67 points. Hannah McDanel had 24 points, Nadia Lape had 22 points and seven rebounds, and Paige Julian had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
“It was their best performance of their career,” said Mohawk coach Michael O’Lare. “It was great it came today because we needed it today.”
Forest Hills trailed 42-35 at halftime and closed within 42-40 after a free throw by junior Remi Smith (four points) with 5:51 left in the third quarter. The Rangers had opportunities to tie the game at the free throw line and from the field, but couldn’t convert.
“When it was 42-40, I thought if we could have broken that, if we would have hit a 3, we got some foul shots and some easy buckets that we didn’t put in,” Coach Cecere said. “They make you play a little fast because of their length. We were thinking, ‘We’ve got to put shots up.’ From that point on, I thought we were really, really cold.
“We’d hit a shot, but they’d get two shots to our one.”
McDanel had a basket and a 3-pointer to make it 47-40.
Lape hit a field goal and two free throws to push the margin to 51-42 until Madeline Cecere netted two free throws to pull the Rangers within seven points entering the fourth quarter.
Mohawk had a 23-14 fourth-quarter advantage to pull away on its home court.
The crowd celebrated by tossing Hershey Kisses after the final buzzer.
“Other than the WPIAL championship, every game we’ve played the last month and a half has been here,” O’Lare said, noting his team benefited from the “normalcy.”
Forest Hills had a 21/2-hour road trip, but still was well-represented by a group of green and gold-clad fans.
“I wouldn’t have traded these four years for anything else,” Madeline Cecere said. “I love this school so much and it’s so hard to leave my best friends, and my mom, especially, and my awesome coaches. These girls are going to be just fine.”
Mohawk built 11-point leads three different times in the second quarter before the Rangers closed the gap to 42-35 at halftime.
Forest Hills netted the game’s first six points on two baskets by Jordyn Smith and one by Paige Debias (nine points), but the Warriors answered with a 10-0 run of their own.
The Rangers tallied the next six points in the first quarter to lead 12-10 on Madeline Cecere’s 3-pointer at 2:27.
The Warriors led 15-12 after one quarter after McDanel’s late basket.
Mohawk outscored the Rangers 27-23 in a fast-paced second quarter that featured 12 points by Nadia Lape and nine by McDanel.
Forest Hills had strong second quarters by Jordyn Smith, with 10 points and Koeck off the bench with eight points and two of her five first-half rebounds.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
