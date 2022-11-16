Mariners acquire OF Hernández from Blue Jays for two pitchers
The Seattle Mariners made one of the first big moves of the offseason by acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernández from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and minor league lefty Adam Macko.
The Mariners added a slugging right-handed bat to their lineup with the acquisition of Hernández and addressed one of their offseason needs by finding a corner outfielder. Hernández, 30, hit .267 with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs in 2022 for the Blue Jays.
Swanson was 3-2 with a 1.68 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 532/3 innings in 2022.
Macko dealt with injuries for most of the 2022 season with Single-A Everett. He was rated one of the top-10 prospects in the Mariners organization by some scouting services, but pitched in just eight games in 2022.
Anderson gets $39M from Angels
All-Star left-hander Tyler Anderson is moving across Los Angeles after finalizing a $39 million, three-year contract with the Angels.
The 32-year-old was 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA this year for the Dodgers in 28 starts and two relief appearances. He is 44-43 with a 4.16 ERA for Colorado (2016-19), San Francisco (2020), Pittsburgh (2021), Seattle (2021) and the Dodgers. Anderson will get $13 million annually.
1B Rizzo re-signs with Yankees
First baseman Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $40 million, two-year contract.
Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal includes a $17 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout.
Now 33, Rizzo hit .224 with 75 RBIs and had 32 home runs for the fourth time in his career.
While the Yankees led the major leagues with 254 home runs, just 77 were by left-handed batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.