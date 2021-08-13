MMA is returning to Johnstown in a big way.
Flood City Fight Night, a 247 Fighting Championships promotion that will feature nearly a dozen mixed martial arts contests at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Aug. 21, is the first MMA event to be held at the arena in more than seven years.
Five of the fighters on the undercard are graduates of local high schools and the main event features Chris Dempsey, a two-time NCAA Division II All-American wrestler at Pitt-Johnstown, who has fought in UFC and Bellator MMA events.
“We expect to have an awesome crowd,” said Ryan Middleton, owner of 247, which is based in western Pennsylvania. “Response has been great. I think people are excited. I think there’s a general thought that the people in Johnstown want more things to do. We’re more than happy to provide them with something to do.”
Tickets range from $35 for general seating to $90 for cageside floor table seating.
“Our bottom pricing is pretty affordable at $35,” Middleton said. “Everyone’s going to have a great seat. The arena there is fantastic. We’ve gotten a really good response. There’s a lot of buzz. There’s a lot of excitement. All of that looks great for the card.”
Tony Penna Jr., Johnstown’s recreation director, is excited to have the event at the arena.
“I think it’s huge,” he said. “The biggest thing we’re working on together with the leadership in the city is aggressively pursuing different forms of entertainment in the city. We’re trying to pool our resources and bring some big-time acts and events. MMA is so popular, and to have some of our local fighters fighting is great. I think it can grow from there. Now that we’re redoing the Point, we’re looking for more events there, too.”
The fighter who first pitched the idea bringing a 247 event to Johnstown won’t be on the card. Taylor Cahill, a Berlin Brothersvalley graduate who is 2-0 as an amateur and ranked 10th among welterweights in Pennsylvania, made a comment to Middleton after his debut in Monroeville three months ago.
“Taylor mentioned something to me – in jest, I think. Little did he know that those are things that we had been talking about,” Middleton said. “(Expanding 247’s geographic footprint) had always been a part of the plan. When I wrote the business plan three years ago, that was part of the original plan – get our roots settled in Pittsburgh and start to grow from there.”
Middleton was impressed when he started looking at the number of fighters in the Johnstown/Altoona area.
Tanner Cahill – Taylor’s older brother – is set to make his MMA debut at the event. Their coach, Danillo Villefort of Indio Dojo Martial Arts in Pittsburgh, advised them not to appear on the same card because one brother would be too emotionally involved in the other’s fight, leading to a reduction in energy level. So, while Taylor fought in Monroeville again on Aug. 7, Tanner has been biding his time.
“It’s extremely exciting,” Taylor Cahill said of having a 247 event in Johnstown, even if he isn’t fighting in it. “You put a lot of work into stuff like this. Especially after COVID, it’s exciting to bring it home for people that might not be able to get out to Pittsburgh.”
Taylor Cahill was a big draw for the events in Monroeville, and he expects a sizable audience for the Flood City card, which features Kaden Cassidy, a 2020 PIAA wrestling champion from Bedford, as well as former local standout wrestlers Daniel Albright (Chestnut Ridge), Cory Berchick (Conemaugh Township) and former Berlin Brothersvalley football player David Krouse in addition to Tanner Cahill and Dempsey.
“Being able to sell that many tickets as a debut fighter, I think it got Ryan’s attention,” Taylor Cahill said. “We had a lot of local fighters that he knew would sell tickets back home. I gave it a shout-out in an interview. When you have guys like me, Kaden Cassidy, Tanner, and you can bring in guys like Chris Dempsey, it makes sense.
“I think it made sense for 247. I know they’re trying to expand and become a top regional promotion.”
