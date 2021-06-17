After allowing 23 runs the night before to the Champion City Kings, the Johnstown Mill Rats pitching staff was under the microscope heading into Wednesday’s afternoon contest at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

The Kings struck early with four first-inning runs and combatted Johnstown’s comeback bid by feasting on the Mill Rats’ middle relievers to prevail 15-9 in a Prospect League East Division–Ohio River Valley contest.