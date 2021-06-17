BECKLEY, W.Va. – After the Johnstown Mill Rats tallied three runs in the top of the seventh inning to force a 6-all tie, the West Virginia Miners scored eight unanswered runs over the next two frames to secure a 14-6 Prospect League victory on Thursday.
West Virginia’s Denver Blinn provided three hits, including a triple, two runs and two RBIs.
The Miners (10-8) received two-hit games from Kenneth Melendez (two RBIs), Pat Mills (two RBIs), Isaiah Ortega-Jones and Straton Podraras. David Meech doubled and scored twice. Mac Danford plated two runs.
West Virginia added six runs in the eighth to pad its two-run cushion.
Austyn Coleman earned the victory after striking out five batters and allowing three runs over five innings of relief.
Nick Hess, Ben Newbert and Damian Yenzi all provided three-hit games for Johnstown, which dropped its fifth straight game to fall to 5-14. Hess and Yenzi doubled. Pete Capobianco and Tyler Dellerman (two hits) both contributed two-baggers.
Johnstown’s Will Lozinak struck out eight batters and permitted five earned runs over four innings to pick up the loss.
