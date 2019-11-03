Will Miller rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns as Bishop McCort Catholic defeated Glendale in the first round of the District 6 Class A playoffs at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Miller now moves ahead of Carnell Andrews as the third all-time leading rusher in Bishop McCort history. He now has 2,812 career rushing yards and is behind only Anthony Walters and Pete Duranko on the all-time list.
“That’s a huge honor,” Miller said after Friday’s victory. “I mean just to even be on that list of all the great players that have come through McCort, I just think it’s a great experience and I’m just going to try to enjoy the moment of it.”
Bishop McCort coach Brian Basile was proud of his quarterback’s accomplishment.
“He’s such a natural athlete,” he said. “Like I said, he could play any position on the field just about. He’s just been everything for us, offensively, defensively, special teams.”
The game proved to have a defensive theme in the early going, as both teams failed to put points on the board in the first quarter. Miller finally broke the ice in the second with a 47-yard dash up the middle to give the Crimson Crushers the lead. He tacked on a 17-yard score on Bishop McCort’s next possession to give his team a 14-0 halftime lead.
The Crimson Crushers played a sound game defensively, limiting the Vikings to just 107 yards of total offense. However, Glendale starting quarterback Garrett Misiura was injured on the second drive of the game and never returned. The Vikings were forced to alternate quarterbacks throughout the contest to account for his departure.
“When your numbers are low, every injury becomes even more magnified and Garrett is the heart and soul of our offense and really the heart and soul of our team,” Glendale coach Dave Trexler lamented. “We put a big role on him defensively this week and it was tough on many levels. The other thing is he has a big wrestling season ahead of him and we’re more concerned about he can bounce back quickly and get healthy.”
The second half started with Bishop McCort senior Nick McGowan recovering a fumble near midfield. The Crushers scored five plays later as Amir Ortega-Andrews evaded defenders for a 20-yard touchdown run.
On Glendale’s next possession, Ortega-Andrews jumped an Ethan Cavalet pass and returned it 38 yards for another Bishop McCort touchdown, and that play set the final score at 28-0.
The Crimson Crushers will now face Bishop Guilfoyle in the District 6 Class A quarterfinals next week at Mansion Park. Bishop McCort lost to Bishop Guilfoyle just a week ago by a score of 22-7 and will be looking for revenge.
“We had some penalties over there that put them in a good position,” Basile said of the Oct. 25th meeting with Bishop Guilfoyle. “We got to clean that up and just keep preparing and seeing how we can improve each day. We’re excited to get another shot at them, so we got to prepare each day, one rep at a time.
“Every rep counts, how much better can we get?”
