HUNTINGDON – Andrew Miller caught three touchdown passes to lead Huntingdon past visiting Bishop Carroll Catholic 20-6 on Friday night.
Senior quarterback Nick Troha threw scoring passes of 42, 30 and 32 yards to the 6-foot-4 senior Miller.
After a scoreless first quarter, Huntingdon used two late second-quarter scores to build a 14-0 halftime advantage.
Troha and Miller teamed on the 42-yard TD with 1:18 left. The extra-point kick failed.
With no time remaining in the opening half, Miller caught a 30-yarder. Troha ran the conversion.
Bishop Carroll Catholic got on the scoreboard via Hunter Dumm’s 11-yard touchdown run with 4:47 on the clock. The kick failed, setting a 14-6 score.
Miller caught his final touchdown pass from 32 yards with 6:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Huntingdon improved to 2-4 and will play at Bald Eagle Area in Week 7.
Bishop Carroll Catholic slipped to 3-3 and will travel to Central next week.
