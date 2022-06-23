Released by Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors a week ago, Laurel Auto Group’s Jax Miller entered Thursday’s Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League matchup against his former team with plenty of adrenaline.
An aggressive approach paid off for Miller in the fifth inning as he put Laurel Auto Group ahead to stay with a two-run homer. Right-hander Christian Zilli overcame early turbulence and completed his solid outing as last-place Laurel Auto Group defeated first-place Paul Carpenter 3-2 at Roxbury Park.
“This is one of those games that you have circled on your calendar and you’re ready for it,” Miller said. “People expect you to hate your team or it’s going to be tough going to the worst team in the league. Ever since I’ve been here the past three games, we have a solid team.
“We hit the ball and we play defense. We just need to play every single play like it matters.”
Laurel Auto Group (3-11) hopes it can replicate Thursday’s performance to turn the tide and climb up the league’s standings.
“You can ask anybody in the league, it’s a very competitive league,” Laurel Auto Group manager Adam Polites said. “Our record might not show that we’re competing, but we’re competing every single day. Guys really stepped up today one through nine, one through 24. Every single person contributed a little bit.”
Paul Carpenter (9-3) loaded the bases against Zilli in the first inning, but could not score. Zilli escaped with the first of his six strikeouts and two fly outs to center field.
“We had the bases loaded with no outs, and we can’t cash in on that,” Paul Carpenter interim manager Brian Hasselbauer said.
“That kind of pulled us down a little bit. We only had 10 players here. We just couldn’t cash in on the opportunities that were given to us.”
Laurel Auto Group’s Cam Colwell began the second inning with a check-swing single to left field. Colwell advanced to second base on a fielder’s choice and stole third.
With two outs and runners on the corners, Grant Dowden avoided a tag at second base as Colwell scampered home on a double steal.
In the bottom half, Paul Carpenter received a lift from Connor Bannias, the team’s No. 9 hitter in the lineup. After staying alive on an 0-2 pitch with a check-swing foul ball, Bannias clobbered the next offering from Zilli well over the left-center field fence to lead 2-1.
The game remained 2-1 until the top of the fifth. Laurel Auto Group’s Ryan Bushey led off with a double to left. Two batters later, Miller lined a go-ahead home run off reliever Ethan Boring down the right-field line to give Laurel Auto Group a 3-2 edge.
“The first two at-bats, I felt like I was over swinging a little and I was a little bit too anxious,” Miller said. “That third at-bat, I just tried to settle down, take a deep breath, be more relaxed and be more smooth. The first-pitch fastball I saw, right at the knees and I was ready for it.”
With two outs in the sixth, Bannias just missed giving Paul Carpenter the lead again.
Miller caught Bannias’ fly ball near the fence in left to preserve the slim margin.
“He almost had that second one,” Hasselbauer said. “That would have been a game-changer for us.
“He leaked all over that ball for sure.”
Down to its last at-bat, Paul Carpenter received a leadoff single from Jordan Sabol, who went 3-for-4. A sacrifice bunt moved Sabol to second base, but Zilli induced two groundball outs to finish the evening with 107 pitches, 63 for strikes.
Paul Carpenter finished 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
“He’s one of those kids that he’s an ultimate competitor,” Polites said of Zilli.
“It doesn’t matter what the situation is. We rolled him out in the seventh.”
Zilli, who threw first-pitch strikes to 21 of 31 batters faced, struck out two batters each in the fourth and fifth innings. He finished a laborious first inning with 28 pitches.
“Their boy threw an amazing game,” Hasselbauer said of Zilli.
“They’re a good team. Their record doesn’t show it.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
