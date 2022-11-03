LORETTO, Pa. – At just 21 years old, Sam Miller really doesn’t fit the stereotype of a mother hen. Yet, that’s the role into which the 6-foot-1 aquarium and zoo science major from Red Lion has been cast on this year’s St. Francis University women’s basketball team.
“It’s definitely different. The past three years, I’ve always had upperclassmen to look up to,” Miller said. “I’m really excited to share my experiences and the knowledge coach has helped give me and just like seeing the freshmen and the returners all step into their new roles.”
There’ll be ample opportunity for that, with Miller as the lone Red Flash senior surrounded by six freshmen and eight newcomers, and that position’s become amplified with a preseason leg injury to fellow returning starter Kaitlyn Maxwell, leaving the season in doubt for the junior shooting guard, let alone her availability when St. Francis opens the season on Monday morning at Robert Morris.
It definitely will be a new look for a squad that lost one of the leading rebounders in women’s college basketball – Jada Dapaa – to Fordham along with its leading scorer (Jenna Mastellone), one of the top 10 3-point shooters in program history (Lili Benzel) and the starting point guard (Jordan McLemore) to graduation.
If Maxwell isn’t ready to go, Keila Whittington’s squad to tip off her fourth year at the helm will have 30 total Division I starts to its credit as it tries to better the 8-22 record and 8-10 mark in the Northeast Conference from 2021-22. Twenty-nine of those belong to Miller.
Whittington admitted at St. Francis’ preseason luncheon this will have a much different look than prior editions, none of which have been able to advance more than a game into the NEC Tournament. On the flip side, though, Whittington now has at her fingertips a roster that she’s composed, Miller being the only Red Flash recruited by previous coach Joe Haigh.
Three of the freshmen are 5-11 or taller, bringing the total of players in that height range to nine. Whittington now has the personnel makeup that fits the style she’s always wanted to implement.
“It’s exciting because I had a vision for each and every kid that we recruited,” Whittington said. “Some roles have changed this year. We’re going to do some different things. To see them be open and willing and able, it’s a special feeling.”
Red Flash fans should expect a team that is picking up a little farther up court on the defensive end and one whose length can create havoc in passing lanes, on closeouts and in the restricted area – this past season’s Red Flash ranked toward the bottom of the conference in 3-point percentage defense, turnover margin and blocked shots.
So, who exactly is in line to see minutes? Whittington probably will use the Red Flash’s typically demanding non-conference schedule – which this year includes trips to nationally ranked Michigan, Xavier, Marquette and a Christmas tournament in New Orleans – to figure out which of the recruits and less-tested returnees are ready for the rotation.
A few players that already are somewhat known commodities seem to be good bets to see a lot of minutes, players such as Miller, 6-0 junior forward Aaliyah Moore, 6-1 sophomore Layla Laws and 5-11 sophomore swing player Maria McConnell from Nanty Glo.
Moore got seven starts in 2021-22 and came on to average 5.2 rebounds in just 18.6 minutes per game, second on the team to Dapaa, this past season’s conference defensive player of the year who was third in Division I in rebounds.
“I’m excited about my new role and being able to do more for this team,” Moore said. “It was fun playing with Jada. She made me a better person and a better rebounder and she was great to compete with.”
Another returnee who might be in line for an enhanced role is 5-11 sophomore wing Adison Novosel from Ohio. Novosel only played seven games in 2021-22, but made three of her four shots, three of which were from beyond the 3-point line. Her size and ability to shoot from deep could help alleviate the graduations of Mastellone and Benzel.
“I think I can bring a defensive and an offensive presence that’s maybe different from anybody else,” Novosel said.
“Obviously, I like to shoot the ball, but I think I can contribute in other ways.”
One newcomer who is virtually assured of having a large role is Filippa Goula, a 5-6 junior college transfer who has been on several Greek national teams. She’s the odds-on favorite to start at point guard and has drawn some comparisons to recent Red Flash first-team NEC player Karson Swogger, a strong, poised player who could create her own shot and play hard-nosed defense.
“I think I’m going to help on both ends of the court,” said Goula, who averaged 16.5 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals at Northeastern Junior College in 2021-22. “I like to drive and to be supportive as a teammate and to bring the energy.”
Finding scoring will be one of Whittington’s big challenges.
At 8.4 points per game, Maxwell would be the top returning point producer if she can get back onto the floor.
“We’re just waiting to hear what’s going to happen to Kaitlyn. She’s a special player,” Whittington said. “At this point, the rest of the team is looking to step up, not to take her place, but to make sure we stay on top of it.”
The 2022-23 season looks like it will be one of identity-building.
“We’re not looking back to see who the next Lili is, who the next Jada is,” Miller said.
“We’re trying to figure out who they can become.”
