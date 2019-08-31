CLYMER – Ligonier Valley senior back Kyrie Miller had another impressive performance running the ball Friday night in a Heritage Conference battle against host Penns Manor.
Miller rushed for 225 yards on 16 carries with four touchdowns in just three quarters of play as the Rams topped host Penns Manor 47-7.
“It’s awesome (to run behind a line like ours),” Miller said.
“Honestly, I might get some interviews, but those big guys are the ones doing it for me.
“They are opening the holes and I’m grateful for that. Without them, I’m not having big games like this. I appreciate them.”
Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel saw a number of things from his team that he was pleased with.
“Kyrie has been running really hard for us and he got a little more work this week than he did last week,” Beitel said. “Our kids came out tonight and executed well on the things from last week that we needed to work on. Our offensive line got a good push and our kick coverage tonight was just fantastic.”
The Rams scored on each of their four possessions in the first half to build a 28-0 lead.
After the Comets (1-1) went three and out on their first possession, a muffed punt had the Rams starting from the Penns Manor 38. Five rushing plays later, Miller burst into the end zone for a 5-yard score. John Beard added the first of his five extra-point kicks for a 7-0 lead.
Another short Penns Manor possession ended with a punt to the Ligonier Valley 26. The Rams moved down the field on four plays with Miller scoring from the 34. The kick put the visitors ahead 14-0.
The Rams had their longest drive of the ball game, eight plays covering 72 yards with Miller capping the series on a 9-yard rush. The kick put Ligonier Valley up 21-0.
After Penns Manor’s next drive again stalled and the Comets punted, the Rams started from the 33. On the first play from scrimmage, sophomore Nick Beitel broke through the Penns Manor defense and rambled 50 yards to the Comets 17.
Three plays later quarterback Sam Sheeder took the snap and dashed 3 yards for the score.
The kick increased the Rams advantage to 28-0.
It looked as though the tide might be turning in the second half. The opening Rams possession ended with their first punt of the contest and the second came to an abrupt end on a fumble at the Penns Manor 23.
But after the Comets moved the ball down to the 12, Beard picked off quarterback Bryce Chiodini. On the first play, Sheeder heaved the ball to Gage Dowden who dashed down the field for the 77-yard score to put the Rams up 34-0.
“We have a great offense with a lot of weapons,” Miller said.
“Every game, we see what they are going to give us and we use our receivers, we use our run game and we use our line. We use whatever will be to our advantage and just go from there.”
Penns Manor was forced to punt on its next possession and on the first play from scrimmage, Miller took the ball and rumbled 47 yards to put Ligonier Valley up 40-0 and end his night.
Each team added a touchdown in the fourth, Ligonier Valley on a 52-yard Beitel run and Penns Manor on a late 47-yard run by Mark Bagley and kick by Justin Marshall with 4:45 left in the contest.
Beitel finished with four carries for 107 yards while Dimitri Lieb carried the load for the Comets with 15 carries for 68 yards.
“For us to get on the road for the first time this year, I really wan’t sure what to expect,” Coach Beitel said. “A lot of changes for our schedule this year, back to school, later practice and on the road. All those different things, you have to adapt and adjust.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.