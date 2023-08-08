Katie Miller Gee won the Western Pennsylvania Women’s Amateur golf tournament, and Natasha Kiel leads the Pennsylvania Golf Association Women’s Amateur with one round remaining, as both events were played simultaneously on Tuesday at Sunnehanna Country Club.
Miller Gee, of Green Oaks Country Club, shot a two-round 157 to win the WPGA event by 12 strokes over runner-up Sarah White of Lawrence Park Golf Club.
Miller Gee is a former three-time PIAA champion at Hempfield Area High School in Westmoreland County, from which she graduated in 2003, and a former University of North Carolina player. She is currently the Hempfield girls golf coach.
The 54-hole Pennsylvania Golf Association Women’s Amateur will play its final round on Wednesday at Sunnehanna Country Club.
Following Kiel, of Jericho National Golf Club, at even-par 148 is second-place Lydia Swan, of Lake View Country Club, at 2-over 150. Miller Gee ranks 11th in the Pennsylvania Women’s Amateur field.
Other events held at Sunnehanna that concluded on Tuesday included the Mid-Amateur (age 25-over) won by Allison Wix, of Country Club of Harrisburg, at plus-4 152; Mid-Amateur (age 50-over) won by Karen Siegel, of Commonwealth National Golf Club, at plus-3 151; and Super-Senior (age 65-over) a tie for first with Barbara Pagana, of Huntsville Golf Club, and Alexandra Frazier, of Gulph Mills Golf Club, at plus-13 161.
The WPGA Senior Amateur winner was gross champion Randi Lichtenstein and the net champion was Carol Onufro.
The WPGA Super-Senior Amateur winner was gross champion Kathleen Smith and net champion was Claudette Graham.
