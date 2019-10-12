NORTHERN CAMBRIA – With first place in the Heritage Conference wrapped up, the last three weeks of the scholastic football regular season are reserved for fine tuning in pursuit of another unbeaten record and, hopefully, the top seed in the District 6 Class AA playoffs for Ligonier Valley.
The Rams kept on course on Friday night.
Kyrie Miller became the Rams’ career rushing leader, and he and John Beard came up with big scoring plays in the latter stages of the second quarter, and Ligonier Valley moved to 8-0 with a 42-7 win over pesky Northern Cambria at Duffy Daugherty Stadium.
It was Ligonier Valley’s 36th straight conference win.
“Kyrie broke the record. That’s a big deal,” senior lineman Christian Jablonski said. “The big thing now is to get ready for the playoffs. Everything now is just to get prepared for the playoffs.”
Relatively healthy after a rough last few weeks with injuries, Northern Cambria managed to stay in the game through a quarter and a half, trailing just 14-0. However, Miller took a handoff, got the right corner and squirted between two Colts defenders downfield en route to an 80-yard touchdown with 4:51 left in the first half.
With that run, Miller surpassed Collin Smith as Ligonier Valley’s all-time leading rusher. Smith had 3,010 yards on the ground. Miller finished the evening with 109 yards, giving him 3,017.
He also scored two touchdowns. He set the school’s career rushing touchdown record last game.
“It’s awesome, but, at the same point, I couldn’t have done it without everybody else on the field,” Miller said. “They’re setting up blocks for me around the edge. They’re setting up blocks for me downfield.”
The Rams exploited the right side again on its very next offensive play. Sam Sheeder threw a screen pass to Beard. The Ram senior wideout did the rest, bolting straight up the sideline for a 69-yard score. He finished with 124 yards on four catches.
“Hopefully, (a game like this) will help get us ready for the playoffs,” Beard said. “I’ve got to give it up to the other 10 guys on the field for helping me do what I did.”
Sheeder was 8-for-11 passing for 181 yards. The Rams brought the running clock into effect at 8:01 of the third quarter on Miller’s 8-yard jaunt around right end after a blocked punt inside the Northern Cambria 10.
“We’re just playing football,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “We have a game.
“We have an opponent. We’re just going to enjoy playing. In (our seniors) four years, they’ve had three forfeited games. So any chance we have to play, we’re going to play.”
Northern Cambria dropped its fifth straight game to fall to 2-6. The Colts actually ran 14 more plays than the Rams in the first half but found themselves down 28-0 because of Ligonier Valley’s two big plays in the last 4 minutes of the second quarter.
“I thought we came out and played as well as we could against this juggernaut,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “I thought our guys showed a lot of fight. They went whistle to whistle. They didn’t give up.”
Adam Kopera turned in a big game for the Colts, rushing for 96 yards, including 89 on 15 first-half carries. Owen Prasko got into the end zone on a 2-yard plunge with 53 seconds left to avert the shutout.
Ligonier Valley didn’t need to punt in the first half. The Rams only needed to go 41 yards on the contest’s first possession thanks to Miller’s 36-yard return of the opening kickoff.
The drive ended when Sheeder hooked up with Brody Krieger at the pylon on third-and-goal from the 10 at 9:04 of the opening quarter.
Northern Cambria drove inside the 20 on the ensuing drive, but a personal foul set the Colts back, and the march stalled at the Ligonier 33. Eleven plays later, Miller went over the right side and into the end zone from the 2 at 11:13 of the second quarter.
Miller and Beard’s long scoring plays followed.
“Watching the film after the game is going to be the big thing. We’ll see the mistakes we made and what we need to correct,” Ligonier Valley senior lineman Michael Petrof said. “We still have to improve.”
