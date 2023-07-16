TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Johnstown Mill Rats spouted off eight runs in the first and added another six in the fourth as they coasted to their fourth straight win by wrecking the Terre Haute REX 17-4 in seven innings on Sunday.
Gio Calamia and Tyson Bryant-Dawson each had four RBIs in the win. Austin Baal’s three hits led a parade of Johnstown hitters with multiple knocks as Calamia, Jalen Freeman, Matt Santarelli, Scotty McManamon and Bryant-Dawson each collected two hits. Santarelli crossed the plate four times, while Jeremy Delamota scored three runs.
Of Johnstown’s 14 hits, only two – doubles by Baal – were for extra bases.
Terre Haute’s Warren Bailey had two hits and two RBIs in defeat.
