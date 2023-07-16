Gio Calamia

Johnstown Mill Rats’ Gio Calamia lays down a sacrifice bunt to advance runners to second and third bases in the bottom of the third inning of a Prospect League game against the Chillicothe Paints, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Friday, June 9, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Johnstown Mill Rats spouted off eight runs in the first and added another six in the fourth as they coasted to their fourth straight win by wrecking the Terre Haute REX 17-4 in seven innings on Sunday.

Gio Calamia and Tyson Bryant-Dawson each had four RBIs in the win. Austin Baal’s three hits led a parade of Johnstown hitters with multiple knocks as Calamia, Jalen Freeman, Matt Santarelli, Scotty McManamon and Bryant-Dawson each collected two hits. Santarelli crossed the plate four times, while Jeremy Delamota scored three runs.

Of Johnstown’s 14 hits, only two – doubles by Baal – were for extra bases.

Terre Haute’s Warren Bailey had two hits and two RBIs in defeat.

