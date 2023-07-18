Jack Rogers, Tim Orr

Johnstown Mill Rats’ Jack Rogers (left) is caught on a steal attempt of second base by Chillicothe Paints second baseman Tim Orr in the bottom of the third inning of a Prospect League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in  Johnstown, PA., Thursday, June 29, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Lafayette Aviators tallied three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to defeat Johnstown 3-1 on Tuesday night, ending the Mill Rats’ five-game winning streak.

Lafayette’s John Hoskyn doubled down the right-field line to drive in a run. Aiden Hinds added a two-run single.

Johnstown went ahead 1-0 in the third when Gio Calamia reached on a bunt single. A throwing error allowed Bump Burgreen to score.

The Mill Rats left two runners on base in the top of the ninth. Austin Baal and Tyson Bryant-Dawson each collected two hits. Bryant-Dawson and Burgreen provided one double apiece.

Johnstown’s Matthew Benton allowed three earned runs over 5 1/3 innings in the loss. Brennan Murphy recorded the final eight outs and did not permit a run.

Lafayette’s Alek Elges struck out six batters and allowed one run over seven innings. Brandon Thomas and Cameron Nagel each amassed two hits.

