LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Lafayette Aviators tallied three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to defeat Johnstown 3-1 on Tuesday night, ending the Mill Rats’ five-game winning streak.
Lafayette’s John Hoskyn doubled down the right-field line to drive in a run. Aiden Hinds added a two-run single.
Johnstown went ahead 1-0 in the third when Gio Calamia reached on a bunt single. A throwing error allowed Bump Burgreen to score.
The Mill Rats left two runners on base in the top of the ninth. Austin Baal and Tyson Bryant-Dawson each collected two hits. Bryant-Dawson and Burgreen provided one double apiece.
Johnstown’s Matthew Benton allowed three earned runs over 5 1/3 innings in the loss. Brennan Murphy recorded the final eight outs and did not permit a run.
Lafayette’s Alek Elges struck out six batters and allowed one run over seven innings. Brandon Thomas and Cameron Nagel each amassed two hits.
