BECKLEY, W.Va. – In a game devoid of flow, Johnstown batters walked as many times as they scored – and that was a lot.
Five West Virginia Miners pitchers combined to walk 14 batters, and the Mill Rats won 14-5 Wednesday on opening night at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Leadoff hitter Jake Casey received five of the free passes on his own as Johnstown won manager Tyler Sullivan's debut.
"We couldn't ask for much more of a better start to the season on opening night," Sullivan said. "Just getting to see a lot of guys out there and play hard. We didn't chase too much. They gave us some free bases and we capitalized on it."
Miners manager Tim Epling said the Mill Rats' approach at the plate gave his pitchers problems. They threw 227 pitches, 96 for balls.
"Too many balls," Epling said. "Too many 3-2 counts. They took pitches and they made them work. Nerves have a lot to do with all those things."
Johnstown also had 10 hits in addition to the 14 walks, two each from Sam Mast, Matt Santarelli and Joe Alcorn. Mast drove in four runs.
The Mill Rats used five pitchers, but they combined to issue just three walks and held the Miners to seven hits. The bottom third of the West Virginia order was 2-for-12 with eight strikeouts – although one of those hits was No. 9 hitter Eddie Leon's mammoth two-run homer to left that got his team to within 9-4 in the sixth inning.
"We didn't really hurt ourselves," Sullivan said. "We gave up a couple of big hits, but luckily we didn't put anybody on for free. When we got in a jam they were pretty gutsy and got out of it."
Starter Christian Hack was credited with the win. He struck out four and walked one while allowing an earned run and two hits over three innings.
The teams will meet in Beckley again Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
