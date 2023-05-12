The Johnstown Mill Rats are hosting Major League Baseball's Jr. Home Run Derby at Sargent's Stadium at the Point at 10 a.m. on June 10.
This is a free event for baseball and softball players. Winners from the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby will advance to the regional qualification round hosted by the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The regional winners will compete in the national finals at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.
Baseball and softball players will compete in two age groups: 12 and under and 14 and under. The cut off date for participation is the age of the player as of July 20, 2023.
Each athlete will have 25 swings or three minutes to hit as many home runs as possible, whichever comes first. There will be two rounds where the top four participants in each age group from the first round advance to the final round.
Participants can register at https://jrhrd2023.leagueapps.com/events/3912299-johnstown-mill-rats.
