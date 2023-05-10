JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Mill Rats will be honoring a local elementary, middle school or high school educator with complimentary tickets, food and beverages for the teacher and their families this summer.
“Educators are a great asset to students, families and employers throughout the greater Johnstown region,” Mill Rats assistant general manager Sarah Rex said. “The teacher of the game promotion gives the Mill Rats the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to a number of teachers while also focusing attention on the importance of education.”
At a designated time each game, the teacher and their family will be showcased on the Sargent's Stadium at the Point videoboard with a public salute.
To nominate a teacher for this recognition, visit https://millrats.com/teacher-of-the-night/ and provide the teacher’s name, school and contact information.
The Mill Rats begin their third season on May 31 when they take on the Champion City Kings in Springfield, Ohio. The Mill Rats' home opener is June 9 when they take on the Chillicothe Paints at 7 p.m.
