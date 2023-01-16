JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Mill Rats will begin their third season in the Prospect League with eight straight road games in 2023.
The Mill Rats, who advanced to the playoffs for the first time in 2022, will play 58 total games, two fewer than in previous seasons. Johnstown will be on the road for 33 road contests and will host 25 games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Johnstown’s season begins May 31 at Champion City. The Mill Rats will then spend the next seven days away from home, playing two games at Danville, three at Terre Haute and a pair at Chillicothe.
The Mill Rats will open their home portion of the schedule against 2022 league champion Chillicothe on June 9-10.
This season, the Mill Rats will face familiar Eastern Conference/Ohio River Valley Division opponents in the Chillicothe Paints (eight home and eight away) and the Champion City Kings (seven home and eight away).
Due to the West Virginia Miners’ suspension of operations for the upcoming season, the Lafayette Aviators were reassigned to the Ohio River Valley Division and will play 12 games against the Mill Rats (four home and eight away).
Two Eastern Conference/Wabash River Division opponents, the Danville Dans and Terre Haute REX, will each play four games against the Mill Rats, all of those away from Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. The Burlington Bees and Clinton Lumber Kings will each play a pair of games on the Mill Rats’ home turf.
The new Southern Illinois franchise will make a trip to Johnstown for two games against the Mill Rats in July.
Game times for the 2023 season will remain at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Times are subject to change upon release of the 2023 special event and promotional schedule.
