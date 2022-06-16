JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Mill Rats turned in a dominant, well-rounded performance in their 14-3 victory over the West Virginia Miners at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Thursday night.
The Mill Rats jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning. Miners starting pitcher Nathan Riddle struggled to find the strike zone, loading the bases with two hit batsmen and a walk. The Miners ended the night plunking six batters and throwing eight wild pitches.
“They put us on base a lot, and we just kept it simple and cashed in,” Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan said.
After the bases were loaded, the Mill Rats continued to take advantage of Riddle’s lackluster control. An RBI single by Randy Carlo IV opened up the scoring.
A two-out RBI double by catcher Sam Mast helped pile on the lead. Justin Kapuscinski added the exclamation point to the inning with a two-run home run over the left field wall. Riddle needed 48 pitches to finally get out of the first inning.
Johnstown starting pitcher Mark Edeburn was aggressive and had full command of the strike zone from his first pitch of the game. He had a quick first inning, then struck out the side in the second.
“I was doing my best to compete and stay in the strike zone. It’s really easy to compete when you have a seven-run lead,” Edeburn said.
The middle innings were much of the same story for Edeburn, as he continued to collect strikeouts and limit damage. Edeburn finished the night two outs away from a truncated seven-inning complete game.
He had 10 strikeouts and allowed only five hits on the night.
“That’s who Mark is right there. Dominating in the zone and suffocating hitters the entire night,” Sullivan said. “He set the tone for us from the start and wasn’t messing around.”
The Mill Rats kept their active bats going in the fourth and fifth, adding another five runs over those frames. There was no letdown from Edeburn as his offense kept adding to the lead.
“That’s always the game plan when I have a lead to pitch with. Whenever we get up big like that – it’s automatic,” Edeburn said. “It’s like a switch just goes on and you want to get the boys back in the dugout as soon as possible to get back hitting.”
Carlo had three RBIs and two hits for the Mill Rats. Matt Santarelli added two RBIs.
For the Miners, the offense sputtered along until the last inning when they picked up their only three runs. A solo home run by Blake Lazaris, followed by three more base hits handed things to reliever Pete Capobianco, who got the final two outs.
Miners interim manager A.B. Brown had a positive outlook about his team’s late rally, and hopes to carry the momentum into Friday’s game.
“The last few innings we had really quality at-bats,” Brown said. “We got behind early today, but I think we do have momentum going into tomorrow.”
After a blowout loss Tuesday to Champion City, Sullivan sees his team’s past two victories as important building blocks for the Mill Rats.
“There didn’t have to be much yelling and screaming (after the blowout loss),” Sullivan said. “Everybody was embarrassed at how bad we played. But they trusted the work they’ve put in, kept grinding, and it showed today.”
