LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Johnstown Mill Rats tallied nine runs over a four-inning span to defeat the Lafayette Aviators 12-5 on Thursday night.
Johnstown's Gio Calamia finished 3-for-5 with two triples and two RBIs. Austin Baal, Tyson Bryant-Dawson and Matt Santarelli each contributed two hits. Baal homered and drove in two runs. Santarelli doubled. Joe Alcorn and Bryant-Dawson stole two bases apiece. Lance MacDonald doubled and drove in three runs as part of the 13-hit attack.
The Mill Rats have won two straight games and seven of their past eight.
Lafayette's Jacob Walker netted two hits. Tripp Davis (two RBIs) and Cameron Nagel each doubled. Brandon Daniels plated two runs.
Johnstown provided three runs in the second inning. Lafayette cut the deficit down to 3-1 in the bottom half. Johnstown led 6-2 after the fourth, then added three runs in the fifth. Lafayette trimmed the advantage down to 9-5 after the sixth. Johnstown tacked on two runs in the seventh and one more in the ninth.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Friday in the series finale.
