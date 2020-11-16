New Johnstown Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn considers himself a “Western Pennsylvania baseball guy” who hopes to have a heavy Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference presence on the city’s Prospect League franchise’s roster.
Mill Rats owner Bill Davidson said in an email that the team reached an agreement with Lynn on Friday and the former California University catcher officially will be announced as manager on Wednesday.
“Whenever I saw the team open up back in September, it was a no-brainer to me,” Lynn said Monday during a telephone interview. “It was something I wanted to do. There was a Prospect League team in Butler I used to watch. I loved it.”
Lynn is currently the director of baseball operations at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. He previously served as a graduate assistant coach at West Liberty University and was a player-assistant coach during his junior year at California (Pa.) University.
He was part of the California (Pa.) program as a player for four seasons, mainly seeing on-field action his freshman year, when he played 17 games with 10 starts and batted .200. Lynn was a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award winner and PSAC Scholar Athlete during his sophomore and senior seasons despite seeing limited playing time due to an injury.
“In terms of the roster, I kind of want to make it like a PSAC all-star team,” Lynn said. “I’ve been in contact with Mercyhurst, Millersville, Cal U, Seton Hill. I want to try to keep it local with players from 2 or 3 hours away, a couple hours’ radius from Johnstown.
“I want to get some fans in the seats and show Johnstown and the Prospect League and everyone around the country what the PSAC is made of,” he said.
Lynn, 24, will join the fledgling Prospect League franchise and work with General Manager Brennan Mihalick and Davidson. Lynn is from Belle Vernon, Fayette County.
“I’m very fortunate to be able to be the first manager in Mill Rats’ history,” Lynn said. “I’m looking forward to the product we’re going to be able to put on the field. I’m looking forward to connecting with the Johnstown community.”
The Mill Rats will play 30 dates at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in June and July as part of a deal that will pay the city $15,000 a year for five years.
The college-aged, wooden-bat Prospect League announced the Johnstown franchise’s addition on Sept. 1. An online contest produced the team name Mill Rats last month.
The Mill Rats will share Sargent’s Stadium with the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League next summer. The college-aged, wooden-bat JCBL annually produces the city’s two representatives in the AAABA Tournament, which played its 75th event in 2019 but had the 2020 tournament cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
