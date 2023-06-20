SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The Johnstown Mill Rats began a nine-game road trip on a high note as they put up runs in bunches and swept a doubleheader against the host Champion City Kings on Tuesday night.
Johnstown’s Prospect League franchise came from behind to win the early game 9-4 – the second game in a row in which an eight-run inning put them solidly in control of a game after they’d trailed early on.
The Mill Rats (11-8) carried that momentum into the late game as they scored five runs in the second inning and three more in the third on their way to a 9-0 victory. Johnstown pitchers Koa Dabuet, Brennan Murphy and Bump Burgreen combined to throw a no-hitter.
Johnstown starter Tyler Horvat (3-0) gave up four hits and three runs over four innings for the win in the opener. Cole Yeager scattered three hits across three innings of relief. Clay Wiesen and Lance MacDonald each contributed two hits and two RBIs for the Mill Rats.
The Kings had seized an early lead with three runs in the third inning, but things unraveled as the Mill Rats batted around in the top of the fifth.
Kings starter Gercal Reyes walked Jalen Freeman to lead off the frame, gave up a single to Jack Rogers and hit MacDonald with a pitch to load the bases, then walked Miguel Vega and Burgreen to force in the Mill Rats’ first two runs.
Reliever Daewin Spence came in for the Kings and issued another RBI walk to Gio Calamia, gave up a double to Wiesen that scored Vega and Burgreen, and walked Randy Carlo IV. Horvat hit into a fielder’s choice, but reached first safely as an error at first base let Calamia score the Mill Rats’ sixth run of the inning – before a single out was recorded.
MacDonald tacked on a two-out single in his second plate appearance of the inning, and Carlo and Wiesen scored on the play thanks to another Champion City error.
The Kings’ Hilario DeLaPaz III led off the bottom of the third with a single, stole second and came home on Sam Seeker’s double down the left field line. Nikolas Pereira followed up with a single that advanced Seeker to third, and both runners eventually came home when Blake Buzzeo singled to center.
Each team added a run late in the game to set the final.
The Kings’ DeLaPaz drove in Buzzeo with a single in the bottom of the sixth, and MacDonald brought home Horvat with a single of his own in the top of the seventh.
Reyes (2-2) took the loss for Champion City.
• Another based-loaded walk, this one to Xavier Baker, opened the scoring in the top of the second inning for Johnstown in the nightcap.
Calamia singled to score Tyson Bryant-Dawson and keep the bases loaded, and the Mill Rats tallied three more runs before the end of the frame on a walk, a hit batter and another walk.
Wiesen doubled home Vega and Morgan Wyatt in the third, and Carlo added a RBI single. Freeman’s RBI double to center in the fourth set the final.
Mill Rats starter Dabuet threw three innings of no-hit ball, walking two Kings and striking out five. Murphy (1-0) and Burgreen tossed two innings each.
Kings starter Jake Woolf (0-4) took the loss.
The third game of the Mill Rats’ four-game series in Champion City will start at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.