JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After falling behind by five runs through the first four innings of Saturday’s game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, the Johnstown Mill Rats produced a seven-run rally in the sixth inning to overtake the Chillicothe Paints, eventually holding on for an 11-10 win.
Johnstown sent 13 batters to the plate in the frame, with Jack Rogers’ two-RBI double to left breaking a 9-all tie and putting the Mill Rats ahead to stay. Shortstop Xavier Baker also had a two-run single in the sixth, opening the big outburst. Bump Burgreen, Miguel Vega and Morgan Wyatt also produced RBIs and scored during the sixth.
Burgreen had three of Johnstown’s 11 base hits, Randy Carlo IV and Gio Calamia each had two knocks. Vega, who had two RBIs, swatted a solo home run in the first to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.
The Paints’ Cameron Bowen and Arturo Disla each had three hits as Cole Kwiatkowski, Victor Figueroa and Gavin Ganun had two hits apiece.
