Johnstown Mill Rats coach Tyler Sullivan will join the baseball coaching staff as a volunteer assistant at Eastern Michigan University.
Sullivan led the Mill Rats to a combined 53-65 record the past two seasons, including a 24-34 mark in 2023. The Prospect League Mill Rats thanked Sullivan on the team's Facebook page:
"Our final 'Thank You' goes out to Head Coach, Tyler Sullivan! For the past two seasons, Coach Sully gave his all to the Mill Rats and we could not be more grateful for his hard work and dedication in helping our organization flourish. On behalf of every player under his guise and the organization as a whole, thank you, Sully, for your dedication to the Mill Rats! We wish you nothing but luck at Eastern Michigan University!"
Sullivan also has six seasons of experience as an assistant coach at Seton Hill University, a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and NCAA Division II power.
Sullivan earned both his bachelors degree and MBA from Seton Hill, where he started 161 games, had a career .314 batting average and earned MVP in the 2018 PSAC Tournament.
