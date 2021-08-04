SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – After dropping a 6-2 decision to the Champion City Kings in the first game on Tuesday, the Johnstown Mill Rats responded with a 12-4 victory in the nightcap to split a doubleheader.
In the first game, Ben Ross provided two hits and an RBI for Champion City. Breydan Cavey homered.
Mitchell Okuley doubled and drove home two runs.
Johnstown’s Ben Newbert and Dylan Vega (two RBIs) each provided two hits. Pete Capobianco doubled.
In the second game, Johnstown tallied nine unanswered runs between the fourth and sixth innings to erase a 4-3 deficit.
Casey Marshalwitz allowed only one hit over six shutout frames in relief, striking out seven for the Mill Rats. Andre Good (double and three runs scored), Ryan McCarthy and Vega (two RBIs) all totaled two hits for Johnstown.
Johnstown’s Nick Hess homered and drove in two runs. Damian Yenzi hit a solo homer.
Chillicothe beat West Virginia 17-8. Johnstown (17-11) and Chillicothe (18-12) are virtually tied with one game to go in the regular season.
A Mill Rats victory over the Kings on Wednesday would clinch a playoff berth.
The playoffs would start with Johnstown at Champion City on Thursday.
