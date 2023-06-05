TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Monday’s doubleheader got off to a great start for the Johnstown Mill Rats as the visitors picked up a 9-5 victory in the first game. The Terre Haute REX rebounded in the nightcap to prevail 3-2.
In the first game, the REX would get on the board first in this contest when a Sam Pesa RBI single would score Jeremy Piatkiewicz and give them an early 1-0 lead. Terre Haute stranded the bases loaded in the first.
Johnstown would eventually tie the game in the top of the third inning as Jack Rogers produced an RBI single to score Clay Wiesen. The REX retook the lead in the bottom half as Warren Bailey kicked off the three-run inning with a solo home run. The other two would come from a two-RBI single from Piatkiewicz that would score Lepper and Bryce Miller.
In the sixth, back-to-back singles from Johnstown's Tyler Horvat and Jack Rogers would get things started and Horvat would soon be brought in thanks to a run-scoring hit from Jalen Freeman. Rogers and Freeman scored on wild pitches. Later in the inning, Morgan Wyatt would come in to score after Forrest Havanis would reach first and advance to second on an error to take a 5-4 lead.
Wyatt's RBI single began a four-run seventh inning for Johnstown. Eli Sutton and Wyatt scored on a triple by Gio Calamia. An RBI single by Havanis would score Calamia.
Terre Haute tallied a run in the seventh, but finished with 14 runners left on base in the contest.
In the second game, Terre Haute would get on the board first in the second inning with a solo home run by first baseman Nolan Miller. The REX added another run in the third with a Warren Bailey RBI single that would bring in Slater Schield.
In the top of the fourth, the Mill Rats would respond to tie the game thanks to Jack Rogers bringing in Tyler Horvat and Clay Wiesen on a two-run single. The bottom half of the fourth would see the REX regain the advantage as Schield hit an RBI single up the middle to bring in Miller.
The Mill Rats (2-4) travel to Chillicothe to start a four-game series against the defending Prospect League champions, featuring two games in Chillicothe Tuesday and Wednesday night before coming home to finish out the series Friday and Saturday night at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
