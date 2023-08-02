Cameron Bowen, Jake Kendro

Chillicothe Paints’ Cameron Bowen (bottom) steals second base as Johnstown Mill Rats second baseman Jake Kendro fields a late pickoff throw in the top of the first inning of a Prospect League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Friday, July 28, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A pair of runs in the top of the 10th inning helped the Johnstown Mill Rats snap a four-game losing streak and prevail 6-5 over the Lafayette Aviators on Wednesday night.

Johnstown’s Randy Carlo IV scored on a passed ball, and Jake Baumgartner’s RBI groundout to first base accounted for the Mill Rats’ runs in the 10th.

Lafayette’s Mason Kelley provided a sacrifice fly in the 10th to pull within one.

The season series is tied 5-all after Lafayette won 14-6 on Tuesday.

Johnstown’s Matt Santarelli went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jalen Freeman stole two bases, and Baumgartner scored twice.

Lafayette’s Brandon Daniels and James Jett (triple) each contributed two hits.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you