LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A pair of runs in the top of the 10th inning helped the Johnstown Mill Rats snap a four-game losing streak and prevail 6-5 over the Lafayette Aviators on Wednesday night.
Johnstown’s Randy Carlo IV scored on a passed ball, and Jake Baumgartner’s RBI groundout to first base accounted for the Mill Rats’ runs in the 10th.
Lafayette’s Mason Kelley provided a sacrifice fly in the 10th to pull within one.
The season series is tied 5-all after Lafayette won 14-6 on Tuesday.
Johnstown’s Matt Santarelli went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jalen Freeman stole two bases, and Baumgartner scored twice.
Lafayette’s Brandon Daniels and James Jett (triple) each contributed two hits.
