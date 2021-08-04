SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The Johnstown Mill Rats’ inaugural season came to a close on Wednesday night as Champion City prevailed 12-6.
Chillicothe topped West Virginia 13-3 in seven innings to finish the second half with a 19-12 mark and a one-game lead over Johnstown (17-12, 24-34 overall).
Chillicothe travels to Champion City on Thursday night for the Ohio River Valley division title.
Champion City’s Lukas Galdoni went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and four RBIs. Trey Carter, Ethan Krizen, Ben Ross and Alex Ryan (two RBIs) all provided two hits.
Champion City led 6-0 after the second inning. Johnstown climbed within 8-4, but Champion City responded with a three-run inning in the sixth.
Johnstown’s Andre Good and Ryan McCathy each supplied two hits. Pete Capobianco homered for the eighth time. Joe Capobianco, Good and Dylan Vega all doubled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.