LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A four-run 11th inning, highlighted by a three-run double by Pete Capobianco, propelled the Johnstown Mill Rats to an 8-4 victory over the Lafayette Aviators in a Prospect League matchup on Saturday night.
After the Mill Rats stranded the winning run at third base following a one-out triple by Jake Casey in the 10th inning, Johnstown made up for the fault in its next at-bat. An error and back-to-back walks loaded the bases with no outs in the 11th for the Mill Rats.
The next batter, Capobianco, laced a shot into the left-center field gap to clear the bases and put Johnstown ahead. Randy Carlo IV followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Mill Rats a four-run lead.
In the bottom half, the Aviators loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate, but Will Knight, who was in his fourth inning of relief, induced a groundout to end the game.
Knight claimed the win after allowing one run on five hits. He entered the game with the Mill Rats leading 4-3 in the eighth, but gave up the tying run after the Aviators hit three consecutive singles with two outs. Knight closed the contest with three consecutive scoreless frames.
Despite striking out 18 times, Johnstown was effective on the basepaths, swiping eight bags, and getting key hits. Chase Cromer gave the Mill Rats a 4-3 lead in the seventh with a two-out, two-run single.
Capobianco and Lukas Torres each drove in two runs for the Mill Rats. Casey tallied two hits.
Riding a three-game win streak, Johnstown (10-13) finishes off its road trip against Chillicothe at 6:05 p.m. Sunday.
