JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Mill Rats came from behind in a big way to beat the Clinton LumberKings 8-4 on Monday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, earning a series split and ending a five-game homestand on a high note.
The Mill Rats’ bats came alive in the bottom of the seventh, the inning in which they scored all eight of their runs, after struggling to get anything going on offense for most of the game.
Gio Calamia had two singles – both in the seventh – and two RBIs for Johnstown, and Clay Wiesen, Jalen Freeman, Jack Rogers and Morgan Wyatt each contributed a pair of hits among the Mill Rats’ 13.
Mill Rats starter Alex Mykut allowed six hits and four runs (two earned) in six innings of work, striking out five. Noah Czajkowski (1-1) tossed two innings of one-hit ball in relief to pick up the win, and Westmont Hilltop graduate Chris Hasse struck out the side for the Mill Rats in the ninth.
The win ends a three-game losing streak and puts Johnstown back above .500 in the Prospect League. The Mill Rats stand at 9-8 and in third place in the Ohio River Valley Division.
Miguel Vega walked and Wyatt doubled to left-center to open the Mill Rats’ half of the seventh and chase LumberKings pitcher Jai Jensen.
Xavier Baker promptly doubled to left-center off reliever Cade Turner to score Vega and Wyatt, and Calamia followed up with a single that drove in Baker. Wiesen then doubled to knock Turner out of the game.
Calamia came home on a wild pitch by Clinton’s Jack Young to tie it at four, and Tyler Horvat reached first on a fielder’s choice that scored Wiesen to give the Mill Rats the lead.
Freeman singled and stole second before Rogers was intentionally walked to bring up Vega, who – in his second plate appearance of the inning – scored Horvat with a sacrifice fly. Wyatt’s single brought Freeman home, Baker walked, and Calamia’s second single of the inning scored Rogers to cap the offensive outburst.
Clinton (11-6) got on the board first in the second when Brock Wollin grounded into an RBI double play that scored Casen Neumann.
The LumberKings added to their lead in the sixth when Neumann’s sacrifice fly scored Gavin Brzozowski. Alex Diaz then reached base and Connor Giusti scored on a Mill Rats error at third base, and Paul Schuyler’s single drove in Diaz.
Clinton starter Nile Foss gave up two hits in three innings. Jensen went three innings in relief. Turner (1-1) took the loss.
The Mill Rats now head out on the road to start a nine-game trip on Tuesday evening with a doubleheader against the Champion City Kings in Springfield, Ohio. Game times are 5:35 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The tour includes four games at Champion City, two at the Danville (Ill.) Dans and a three-game series in Chillicothe, Ohio, against the division-rival Paints.
