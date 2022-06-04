Johnstown Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan appointed a veteran right-hander pitcher to start Saturday’s home opener against the Champion City Kings at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
At 7 p.m., Mark Edeburn will toe the rubber in the first Prospect League game on the artificial turf since it was installed in October.
According to Sullivan, the reasons he chose Edeburn for the occasion were obvious.
“You’re going to see a competitor,” the first-year manager said. “He’s a really good pitcher. He’s going to fill up the strike zone. He’s the perfect guy you want on your summer-ball team that’s just going to go out every day and give you a chance to win.”
In 2021, Edeburn posted a 3-1 record and 3.74 ERA in 12 games pitched for the Mill Rats. He started nine contests and compiled 62 strikeouts over 572/3 innings. On June 4, 2011, Edeburn fanned a season-high 11 batters against the West Virginia Miners.
Edeburn, who went 6-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 61 punchouts over 69 frames this spring at Indiana (Pa.), has a low-key approach.
“I’m just going to treat it like any other game,” the 6-foot-4, 185-pound hurler said. “Just go out and throw strikes, do my job and try and give ourselves the best chance to get a win.”
A native of McMurray and graduate of Peters Township High School, Edeburn started for Indiana in its 2022 season opener.
“This year, I pitched our first our game of the season,” Edeburn said.
“Never anything of this magnitude, however many people are going to be here. I’m definitely excited for it.”
The Mill Rats are 2-0 after Friday’s 6-2 victory over Champion City.
Indiana is led by coach Steve Kline, who spent 11 seasons as a major league left-handed reliever with Baltimore, Cleveland, Montreal, San Francisco and St. Louis.
Edeburn faced Champion City once in 2021. He struck out two batters and did not allow a run over 22/3 innings on June 1.
The veteran’s intangibles helped him earn the nod to start Saturday night’s contest.
“You’re never going to have to worry about him slacking off,” Sullivan said.
“He’s a hard worker, and he’s going to give it his all out there no matter what. That’s kind of why we will give him the ball in the home opener is to give the fans something fun to see.”
Sullivan, an assistant coach at Seton Hill, has watched Edeburn from the opposing dugout over the previous three springs. Indiana and Seton Hill are members of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division on the diamond.
“Sully coaches at a school we play against in conference, so they preach doing the little things right,” Edeburn said. “I think he’s going to bring that here as well. It’s kind of a fun dynamic to play against him and then play for him.”
Leading a bolstered staff, Edeburn is eager to learn from a new pitching coach this summer in Stephen Wagner.
“I think the pitching should be pretty good this year,” Edeburn said during Tuesday’s media day. “If everybody is able to get in and throw strikes, listen to Coach Wagner and see what he has to say, I think we’ll be in good shape.”
In Wednesday’s season opener, Edeburn fanned two batters over a scoreless inning of relief.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
