JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three runs in the seventh and six more in the eighth boosted the Johnstown Mill Rats as they surged past the Lafayette Aviators to claim an 11-6 win on Friday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
After Lafayette grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first, the Mill Rats cut the deficit in half with a solo home run from Necumba Booker Jr. during the third inning.
The Mill Rats added another run in the fourth as Pete Capobianco scored on a passed ball.
Johnstown broke through in the seventh as Randy Carlo IV scored on an error to tie the game at 3. D.J. Alexander and Andrew Kribbs each came home when Joe Capobianco reached safely on another Lafayette error.
The Aviators, who had five errors on Friday, regained the lead in the eighth when Drew Mize hit a three-run inside-the-park home run, making it 6-5.
Alexander and Booker each drove in two runs with doubles in the eighth as Carlo and Pete Capobianco crossed the plate on Alexander’s two-bagger, while Alexander and Kribbs scored on Booker’s extra-base hit.
Mill Rats pitcher Tre Benjamin pitched the ninth to secure the win. Starter Will Knight went 52/3 innings, allowing three runs.
Marshall McGraw, who earned the win, allowed three runs over 22/3 innings.
