BECKLEY, W.Va. – Back-to-back RBI singles from Ryan McCarthy and Dylan Vega highlighted a three-run eighth inning as the Johnstown Mill Rats broke a 7-all tie on their way to a 10-8 victory over the West Virginia Miners on Sunday night.
Johnstown (12-8 second half, 19-30 overall) remains a half-game behind the Chillicothe Paints in the chase for the the Ohio River Valley Division’s second-half title. Chillicothe outslugged Champion City 12-11 on Sunday to keep its slim lead over the Mill Rats.
Trey Lipscomb delivered three hits while Damian Yenzi and Ben Newbert each had two hits. Newbert swatted his ninth home run of the season in the third and Lipscomb scored the go-ahead run in the eighth when Tanner Froehlich reached on an error.
The Mill Rats have four games with the Miners at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point slated for this week, starting on Tuesday.
