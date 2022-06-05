JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Center fielder Jake Casey’s two-run single capped off a four-run eighth-inning rally that lifted the Johnstown Mill Rats to a 5-3 comeback victory Sunday afternoon over the visiting Champion City Kings in Prospect League action at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Mill Rats (3-1) rebounded in a big way from a disappointing 10-run loss to the Kings (1-3) in Saturday’s home opener.
“We got punched in the mouth last night,” Johnstown manager Tyler Sullivan said, “but we’re a pretty resilient team, and we battled late. Coming back after a night game with the early start, it was good to see we had something left in the tank.”
After the Kings scored all three of their runs in the top of the sixth to go up by two, what proved to be the game-winning rally for the Mill Rats started when Sam Mast and Pete Capobianco drew consecutive walks to lead off the bottom of the eighth.
Andrew Kribbs’ second hit of the game then drove in Mast to pull Johnstown within one, and Justin Kapuscinski walked to load the bases.
That chased eventual losing pitcher Aaron Miller, and Charlie Schafer subsequently fanned Johnstown’s D.J. Alexander before catcher Mackenzee Higuchi’s sacrifice fly tied it at 3-all.
Matt Santarelli walked, and then Casey lined the go-ahead single to right for his second hit of the day to plate Kribbs and Kapuscinski with the eventual game-winning runs.
“I was just trying to make contact and put the ball in play,” said Casey, a Kent State rising sophomore and son of 12-year major league veteran Sean Casey. “I put a good swing on it. I was happy with the result and happy to get the ‘W.’ ”
Closer Trey Schulz then retired Champion City in order in the top of the ninth to pick up the save for winning pitcher Sean Furlong, who threw two scoreless innings of relief.
“The bullpen shut it down for us,” Sullivan said. “We have a lot of guys we can count on to get in there and throw strikes.”
Johnstown starting pitcher Matthew Benton and his Champion City counterpart Gabe Phipps dueled through 31/2 scoreless innings before the Mill Rats got on the board in the bottom of the fourth.
Lukas Torres drew a leadoff walk, stole second, and came home on Kribbs’ RBI single to center.
That 1-0 Mill Rats advantage held until the sixth, when the Kings tallied three runs after two outs.
With nobody on and two down, Trey Carter singled, and James Heavilin followed with a walk.
Patrick Fultz, who finished with two of Champion City’s nine hits, then lined a single to center that drove in Carter.
Heavilin took advantage of an errant relay throw on the play to score the go-ahead run for the Kings. Nick Dolan followed with a drive off the left field screen that brought home Fultz to make it 3-1.
The Mill Rats threatened in the seventh. Alexander’s leadoff double, a walk to Santarelli, and a wild pitch put runners at second and third with one out.
However, Nathan Jendraszkiewicz struck out Casey and retired Torres on a comebacker to end the inning.
“We had trouble all game with runners in scoring position,” said Sullivan, whose club left 10 men on base. “We had a lot of strikeouts, but give credit to our guys, they didn’t lose confidence and kept pushing through.”
The Mill Rats came through in crunch time in the following inning to earn a split in the weekend series.
Johnstown will begin a four-game road trip at Champion City on Monday before returning home on Friday to begin a three-game series with the Chillicothe Paints.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.