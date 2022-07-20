TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Johnstown Mill Rats used an 11-hit attack to claim an 11-6 victory over the Terre Haute Rex and earn a series split during a Prospect League matchup on Wednesday at Indiana State University.
Johnstown scored five times in the top of the first inning and never looked back, using the pitching combination of Josh Cottrill, Michael Knezevic and Andrew Kribbs to keep the strong Terre Haute lineup at bay.
“We hurt ourselves a little bit early, but then we made adjustments,” Johnstown manager Tyler Sullivan said. “Our pitchers kept it simple, threw strikes and gave our offense room to explode. Overall, it was a great win over a solid team.”
Cottrill, after allowing three runs in the bottom of the first, settled down and gave up just one run over his final five innings. In total, Cottrill surrendered four runs on 10 hits while striking out four. Knezevic and Kribbs each allowed one run in relief, with Knezevic tossing two innings in his Mill Rats debut.
Offensively, eight of the nine Johnstown starters recorded at least one hit. Randy Carlo IV led the way, going 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, including a three-run home run in the fifth inning that gave the Mill Rats much needed insurance, putting their lead at 8-4.
Sam Mast added a sacrifice fly in the sixth and Chase Cromer’s two-run double in the ninth rounded off Johnstown’s scoring. Joe Capobianco and Andrew Casey each added two hits.
Johnstown (20-24, 8-5) visits Danville to begin a two-game series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
