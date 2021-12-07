The Johnstown Mill Rats named Tyler Sullivan as the team’s field manager on Tuesday.
The Cleveland native currently is the hitting coach at NCAA Division II Seton Hill University in Greensburg.
Sullivan also is a Prospect League alumnus, who played two seasons with the Butler Blue Sox in 2015-16.
"I couldn’t be more excited to lead this Mill Rats roster full of extremely talented players and represent an organization that takes tremendous pride in their team,” Sullivan said. "Looking forward to playing in front of the Johnstown faithful in the newly renovated Sargent’s Stadium at the Point."
New Mill Rats General Manager Greg Kocinski said Sullivan is a solid fit for the Johnstown team, which will enter its second season in the collegiate, wooden bat Prospect League.
"What a great hire for our organization," Kocinski said. “Tyler has a proven track record of success as coach, with an impressive record and statistics under his watch. We are looking forward to seeing similar results this summer in Johnstown.”
Sullivan will follow first-year manager Parker Lynn, who led the Mill Rats to a 24-34 record in the team's inaugural season. Lynn recently was hired as a full-time assistant coach and manager of athletic facilities at St. Vincent College.
Sullivan spent two seasons as a player at the University of Evansville (Illinois) before transferring to Seton Hill University for the remaining three years of his collegiate career.
Sullivan was part of Seton Hill's back-to-back PSAC championships in 2017 and 2018. He was named PSAC Tournament MVP as a senior. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management, and an MBA in management at Seton Hill.
After completing his playing career, Sullivan began his coaching tenure with his alma mater. In his three years as an assistant coach, he helped Seton Hill compile an 80-32 record, capped by a Division II College World Series appearance in 2021.
With Sullivan as hitting coach, the Griffins consistently ranked among the top teams in the conference while producing multiple draft picks and All-American selections.
