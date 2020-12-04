Parker Lynn made his rounds through downtown Johnstown on Friday afternoon, introducing himself as manager of the city’s new Prospect League team and talking baseball even though snow is on the ground in Central Park.
“We went around Johnstown, stopped into a lot of local businesses and took some pictures,” said Lynn, who was accompanied by Mill Rats General Manager Brennan Mihalick. “Put some faces to names. It was really cool to see how excited the city and everyone is about this team coming in.
“They saw the logo on the T-shirt and they said, ‘Oh, that’s the Mill Rats.’ It was cool to see that it wasn’t a surprise to them.”
The Prospect League announced the addition of the Mill Rats to the wooden-bat, college-age league on Sept. 1.
The franchise held a “name-the-team” contest, which led to the Mill Rats moniker being announced in October.
The Mill Rats will play 30 dates at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in June and July as part of a deal that will pay the city $15,000 a year for five years.
The Mill Rats will share the stadium with the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League next summer. The college-aged, wooden-bat JCBL annually produces the city’s two representatives in the AAABA Tournament, which played its 75th event in 2019 but had the 2020 tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lynn has been busy since accepting the managerial position in November.
“I currently have 23 players signed – 21 are from the state of Pennsylvania,” said Lynn, a former player at California (Pa.) University who most recently was director of baseball operations at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. “We have a bunch of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference schools represented.
“I have four from Indiana University (of Pennsylvania), I have four from Seton Hill, four from Millersville, two from California (Pa.) University.
“I have one from Marietta College, two from Gardner Webb University and two from Lincoln Memorial University, which is a Division II school in Tennessee. I have a couple other contracts out.”
Lynn said he signed 17 pitchers so far.
His lineup also will be built with the Sargent’s Stadium at the Point dimensions in mind.
The left-field wall is 290 feet from the plate with a 60-foot high screen compensating for the relatively short distance.
“What I envision with the roster, and it goes back to the layout of Point Stadium, it’s a short porch to left,” Lynn said. “As long as you can get it over the wall, you can hit a home run and get some runs.
“I’ve created a lineup that is right-handed, power-hitting dominant,” he said. “Then with a couple lefty sprayers who can get on base and have some speed. I’m hoping to have a hybrid team, some guys early in the lineup that are lefties and can get on base and use their speed and then end it with right-handed power.”
Lynn said his recruiting efforts benefited from players and college coaches’ familiarity with the Point. Having the North American Hockey League Tomahawks in town also helped, he said.
“It was a great sell,” Lynn said. “The Prospect League is a very prestigious league within the United States. Whenever a lot of the local coaches heard Prospect League baseball was coming to Johnstown, it was such an easy sell.
“The majority of these coaches and kids played at the Point when playing against the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown or playing in the PSAC Tournament. A lot of them have seen Johnstown and know the history of the ballpark and the ins and outs of Point Stadium.”
