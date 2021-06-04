BECKLEY, W. Va. – Mark Edeburn fanned 11 batters over six innings, but the Johnstown Mill Rats hurler allowed five runs on seven hits while issuing one base on balls in a 7-2 loss to the West Virginia Miners on Friday.
West Virginia – now 3-4 on the season after completing a three-game sweep of Johnstown – struck for three runs in the first inning and plated two runs apiece in the fourth and seventh innings.
Left-hander Joshua Zeboskey earned the win for the Miners, striking out eight over five innings while walking two and allowing both of Johnstown’s runs in the third inning.
Pete Capobianco and Sam Mast each drove in a run for Johnstown (2-6) while Nick Hess had two of Johnstown’s six hits.
The Miners’ Denver Blinn had two hits and scored two runs while designated hitter Pat Mills chased in a pair of runs for the hosts.
The Mill Rats return to Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Saturday to host the Chillicothe Paints at 7 p.m.
