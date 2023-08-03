LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A three-run sixth inning helped the Johnstown Mill Rats dispatch the Lafayette Aviators 9-7 on Thursday night for their second consecutive triumph in the Prospect League.
Johnstown’s Jalen Freeman went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three stolen bases. Jeremy Delamota homered and drove in two runs. Austin Baal and Randy Carlo IV each added two knocks.
The Mill Rats went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning. Lafayette took the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom half.
Johnstown retook the advantage with two runs in the second. Lafayette countered with a pair in the third and single run in the fourth to lead 5-3.
Johnstown tallied six straight runs with three in the sixth and single markers in the fifth, seventh and ninth innings. Lafayette added two runs in the ninth to fall by a pair.
The Mill Rats lead the season series 6-5.
Lafayette's Brandon Daniels went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases, three RBIs and a homer. James Jett, Evan Liddie and Josiah Miller each added two hits. Miller tripled. John Hoskyn and Jett chipped in a double apiece.
