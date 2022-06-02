Mill Rats Manager

Johnstown Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan (right) talks baseball with #31-Reyce Curnane during media day at Sargent's Stadium at the Point on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Thursday night’s Prospect League game between the Johnstown Mill Rats and West Virginia Miners was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been tentatively scheduled to be made up on Sunday, July 3, at West Virginia. Game time is to be determined.

The Mill Rats (1-0) will travel to Springfield, Ohio, to take on the Champion City Kings at 6:35 p.m. Friday for a one-game road series. Johnstown returns home for a pair of home games at Sargent's Stadium at the Point against the Kings at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. 

