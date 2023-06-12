SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Johnstown Mill Rats took both ends of Monday’s doubleheader at Champion City with 7-5 and 6-4 victories to extend their winning streak to four games in Prospect League play.
In the first game, Johnstown got off to a hot start in the second inning as Jalen Freeman crushed a three-run homer to bring in Gio Calamia and Morgan Wyatt. In the fourth, Mount Aloysius rising junior Tyler Quade hit an RBI single to score Clay Wiesen. Randy Carlo kept it going with a double to right resulting in two RBIs to lead 6-0.
Champion City chipped away in the fourth on an RBI single from Carson Wormer. Calin Smith brought in two runs with a double.
Johnstown would get some more insurance in the fifth when Quade hit his second RBI single of the game to score Wiesen again.
The Kings scored on an error in the fifth. A caught stealing on a double steal brought Champion City within 7-5.
Champion City had the tying runs in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh, but stranded them both.
In the second game, Johnstown got on the board first when Calamia stole third then was able to score on a throwing error.
Calamia singled to left field to bring in two more runs as Johnstown led 3-0 in the second. Champion City got one back in its half of the inning when Smith grounded into a double play with the bases loaded.
Johnstown (7-5) tallied three runs in the third to increase the lead to 6-1. Freeman singled to center to bring in Lance MacDonald and Carlo. Xavier Baker followed with an RBI hit. The bottom half of the inning saw the Kings deliver an RBI single by Nikolas Pereira.
In the fourth, Champion City’s Sam Seeker scored on a wild pitch and Pereira drew a bases-loaded walk to pull within 6-4.
Johnstown finds itself on top of the Ohio River Valley Division and now a game up on the second-place Lafayette Aviators.
