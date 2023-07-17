TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The surging Johnstown Mill Rats extended their winning streak to five games in a wild 12-11 victory over the last-place Terre Haute REX.
Trailing by three runs in the top of the ninth, Johnstown scored four times to take the lead. Jalen Freeman hit a two-run single and Gio Calamia had a run-scoring base hit during the rally.
Terre Haute loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Mill Rats reliever Max Beaulieu retired three straight batters to close the game.
The Mill Rats evened their second-half record at 6-6 in the Ohio River Valley Division and are 18-23 overall. Terre Haute is 4-11 in the Wabash River Division with a 14-25 mark overall.
Morgan Wyatt hit a homer, drove in two runs and scored twice for Johnstown. Freeman and Austin Baal each had three hits and two RBIs. Matt Santarelli had two hits, two runs scored and drove in one run.
Morgan Colopy had four hits, including a homer, three RBIs and two runs for Terre Haute. Camden Karczewski posted three hits, and Xavier Croxton tripled.
