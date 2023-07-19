LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lance MacDonald drove in three runs on two hits, while Tyson Bryant-Dawson and Matt Santarelli each provided three knocks as the Johnstown Mill Rats prevailed 6-3 over the Lafayette Aviators on Wednesday afternoon.
Johnstown's Randy Carlo IV contributed two hits, including a double. MacDonald doubled, while Bryant-Dawson doubled and tripled. Santarelli stole two bases.
The Mill Rats (19-24 overall, 7-7 second half) broke open a scoreless game with three runs in the fifth. MacDonald drove in two runs with a single. Bryant-Dawson tripled to right-center field for a 3-0 lead.
Cameron Nagel's sacrifice fly in the fifth brought the Aviators within 3-1.
Lafayette tied the game with two runs in the seventh. Brandon Daniels' RBI double and Max Mandler's sacrifice fly accounted for the runs.
In the eighth, Gio Calamia's sacrifice fly allowed Johnstown to retake the lead.
Santarelli's RBI single and MacDonald's run-scoring double extended the Mill Rats' lead to 6-3 in the ninth.
Nagel went 4-for-4 with three stolen bases and a run batted in. Brooks Sailors added two hits.
Johnstown starting pitcher Max Beaulieu struck out seven batters and allowed one run over five innings. Caden Goodwin notched the victory, permitting two runs over the final four frames.
