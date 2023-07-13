JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Lance MacDonald drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Johnstown Mill Rats answered the Burlington Bees' rally of 10 unanswered runs and prevailed 11-10 on Thursday night at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
Johnstown (2-6 second half) ended a five-game losing streak and a forgettable span of 15 losses in 16 contests.
An eight-run second inning helped the Mill Rats gain a 10-0 advantage after the fourth inning. Burlington answered with three in the fifth, one in the seventh and six in the eighth to force a 10-all tie.
Johnstown's Austin Baal, Gio Calamia (double, two runs, four stolen bases) and Tyler Horvat (three runs) each produced four hits. Jalen Freeman hit a grand slam in the second inning. Matt Santarelli doubled and drove home two runs. Tyler Quade added two knocks, while MacDonald and Morgan Wyatt each doubled.
Jaden Hackbarth (two knocks, two RBIs) and Keanu Spenser (two hits, four RBIs) each homered in the eighth to help the Bees tie the game. Mason Schwalbach totaled three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs. Caleb Wulf provided two knocks.
Mill Rats starter Alex Mykut struck out nine batters and allowed three unearned runs over five innings. Westmont Hilltop graduate and Mount Aloysius hurler Chris Hasse allowed six runs, five earned, and recorded one out. Noah Czajkowski fanned four batters over the final 1 2/3 innings for the victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.