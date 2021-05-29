CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Johnstown Mill Rats made each of their three hits count on Saturday night as they beat the Chillicothe Paints 3-2 at Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium.
Chillicothe (0-3-0) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Ben Gbur drew a two-out walk, took second on a passed ball and scored on a single by Drew Wilson.
The Mill Rats (2-0-0) got on the board in the third after Harrison Pontoli singled; D.J. Alexander then reached first base on an error by the Paints’ shortstop, and Pontoli advanced to second. Sam Mast walked to load the bases, and Bobby Lane singled to center field to score Pontoli and Alexander.
Johnstown tacked on another run when Mast walked to lead off the sixth inning, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Lennox Pugh’s single to left field.
The Paints cut the deficit to one after Trey Maeker walked to open the bottom of the sixth inning. Isaac Bair fell behind in the count 0-2, but battled back, fouling off pitch after pitch in an 11-pitch at-bat that ended in a walk and chased Mill Rats starter Dylan Brosky.
Left-hander J.T. Wolke entered in relief and got Kyle Boggs to ground into a fielder’s choice; Maeker advanced to third, Bair was put out at second and Boggs was safe at first. Austin Kendall then hit into another fielder’s choice; Boggs was out at second, but Maeker scored. Wolke got Kent Reeser to line out to second for the third out, limiting the damage.
Brosky scattered five Chillicothe hits in five innings of work. The California University of Pennsylvania junior struck out four and walked four as he picked up the win. Wolke held the Paints to just one hit in three innings of relief, and Mike Yates pitched a hitless ninth to earn the save.
Alex Ludwick had three of Chillicothe’s six hits.
