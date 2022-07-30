JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Mill Rats players had many compliments for the atmosphere at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Saturday night, including “electric” and “crazy”, with one also saying it was the best he’d ever experienced.
While in the midst of a playoff push, the Mill Rats have been attempting to play their best baseball, and Johnstown did not disappoint the 1,566 fans in attendance.
After falling in an early three-run hole, Johnstown rallied back to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth and hold off the Lafayette Aviators 6-5 in the final home game of the regular season for the club.
“This was huge,” Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan said. “It’s great that we were able to have such an exciting game in front of a huge crowd. These guys are basically running on fumes at this point, and they feed off the energy the crowd gives us.”
The win marks Johnstown’s third straight victory, taking three out of four in the series from Lafayette.
The Mill Rats remain in second place in the Ohio River Valley Division second half standings after top spot holder Chillicothe’s victory over West Virginia on Saturday. Johnstown (24-29, 12-10) is currently one game behind Chillicothe (13-9) and 2.5 games in front of third-place Champion City (9-12).
With Chillicothe winning the first half, Johnstown is currently in position for a playoff berth.
“This is important to all of us,” said Mill Rats utility player Pete Capobianco of the playoff push. “We knew we had to win this game to keep the momentum going into next week. We did it in front of an amazing crowd and I can’t thank them all, and my teammates, enough.”
Johnstown’s final seven regular season games are all on the road against division opponents. The Mill Rats have a doubleheader against West Virginia on Sunday afternoon and one contest against the Miners Monday night before an off day on Tuesday.
The Mill Rats will then play two games in Champion City and twice more against West Virginia to conclude their regular season schedule. If Johnstown earns a postseason berth, they will play a one-game playoff in Chillicothe on Sunday, Aug. 7.
“Right now, we’re working very hard to get the franchise’s first-ever berth,” Sullivan said. “Something we’ve been struggling with all season is leaving guys on. That’ll be something we have to take care of in the next week or so to make sure we can keep going forward. It’s going to take guts, for sure.”
Johnstown was able to shrug off a slow start, as they stranded two base runners in three separate innings, and failed to score with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth inning.
Despite leaving 14 total runners on base, the Mill Rats received key production when they needed it.
After loading the bases with no outs in the sixth, Joe Alcorn was hit by a pitch to drive in a run, while Sam Mast and Mack Higuchi each tallied sacrifice flies to tie the game at 3-3.
Lafayette regained the lead in the seventh on a passed ball, but Higuchi delivered an RBI single to again even the score. The Aviators threatened in the eighth, and with two outs and a runner on second, Zamaurion Hatcher hit a line drive that would’ve ricocheted off the wall in left, but Pete Capobianco made a leaping catch while crashing into the wall to keep the score tied.
“It was a big play for the boys,” Capobianco said. “I knew with a runner on second, I had to make a play. I was running back, didn’t know where the wall was, and jumped. Thank God I caught it. Then we capitalized. Couldn’t ask for anything better.”
The Mill Rats carried the momentum into the bottom half, with Andrew Kribbs and Nacumba Booker, Jr. both drawing bases loaded walks to put Johnstown ahead 6-4. Tre Hondras hit his second of two solo home runs to set the final in the ninth.
“I stepped in the box and told myself that I wasn’t gonna let the pitcher beat me,” Kribbs said of driving in the go-ahead run. “I fouled off a couple tough pitches, then finally drew the walk. We wanted this so much, and I’m glad I was able to do my part. Onto the next.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.