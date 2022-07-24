JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Mill Rats ended their three-game losing streak by defeating the Chillicothe Paints 10-0 in eight innings on Sunday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Mill Rats pitchers JD Greeley and Sean Furlong combined to throw the squad’s second shutout of the season, giving up just three total hits to avenge Saturday’s loss to the Paints while moving into a tie for first place with Chillicothe in the Ohio River Valley Division second-half standings.
“I’m very proud of the way the guys responded today,” Johnstown manager Tyler Sullivan said. “After getting in last night at 3 a.m. after a six-game road trip, we came out and took care of business.”
Greeley (2-0) tossed five innings, giving up two hits while walking three and striking out six to earn the victory. Furlong earned the save after throwing three relief frames. He allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out three.
Offensively, the Mill Rats pounded out 13 hits, with Jake Casey, Andrew Casey and Randy Carlo IV tallying three apiece. Carlo hit a two-run home run and scored four times. Andrew Casey was a home run short of the cycle. Jake Casey doubled and drove in two runs.
Joe Capobianco and Sam Mast each also recorded two RBIs. DJ Alexander was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
