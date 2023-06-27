CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Chillicothe Paints defeated the Johnstown Mill Rats in walk-off fashion for a second consecutive game on Tuesday.
A night after his walk-off grand slam stunned the Mill Rats (12-14) in the 10th inning, Tim Orr was the difference-maker for the Paints (17-8) again on Tuesday.
He tripled to lead off the bottom of the ninth and scored the winning run on Nate Dorinsky’s sacrifice fly as Chillicothe won 6-5.
The Mill Rats lost their sixth straight game, including all three at Chillicothe. The Paints visit Johnstown on Wednesday and Thursday at Sargent’s Stadium. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
With the Mill Rats down 4-3 entering the eighth inning, Gio Calamia and Miguel Vega both walked, then pulled off a double steal to put runners on second and third with no outs. Morgan Wyatt’s run-scoring groundout drove in Calamia, and Bump Burgreen followed with a double that plated Vega to put the Mill Rats in the lead.
In the bottom of the eighth, Chillicothe’s Dorinsky was hit by a pitch, took second on a wild pitch and came home on a single by Cole Kwiatkowski to tie it at 5-all.
The Mill Rats got on the board first in the top of the second when Randy Carlo IV scored on a wild pitch.
Jalen Freeman made it 2-0 with an run-scoring groundout in the third, but the Paints tied it up in the bottom of the frame as Kwiatkowski grounded into a double play that plated a run, and Victor Figueroa drew a bases-loaded walk.
Figueroa drove in a run with a single to left field in the bottom of the fifth, and Cameron Bowen doubled to add another run for Chillicothe.
Johnstown’s Tyler Horvat hit a solo home run in the seventh inning.
