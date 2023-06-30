The Champion City Kings built a seven-run advantage in the fourth inning on Friday night, so it didn’t appear as if the Kings would need a big effort from their bullpen in a Prospect League game at Sargent’s Stadium.
Kings catcher Nate Manley had a big role in the early surge, as the Wright State University player smashed a towering grand slam over the left-field screen in the top of the third against Johnstown Mill Rats starter Phil Fox.
But when Johnstown closed within a run late in the contest, Manley’s pitch calling behind the plate had a significant impact in Champion City’s 8-6 victory over the Mill Rats in front of 601 fans.
“Honestly, with these lights we knew it was tough to see spin,” Manley said after the Kings extended the Mill Rats’ losing streak to nine games. “We relied a lot on the breaking ball. When we did throw a fastball, it was kind of blowing them up a little bit.
“We were able to throw the curve ball for strikes and that was the key to the success there the last two or three innings,” Manley said.
Champion City relievers Michael Moore (two innings, four strikeouts) and closer Cole Agemy (one inning, one strikeout) retired Johnstown’s final nine batters in order.
Before that stretch, the Mill Rats (12-17) plated six runs from the fourth through the seventh inning. The Kings (9-18) appeared to be in trouble.
“It was good to see we could battle back after that,” Johnstown manager Tyler Sullivan said. “Didn’t quite have enough left in the tank but I think it was a much better, competitive game today than it was the last couple of nights.
“Trending in the right direction going into the second half.”
The Ohio Valley Division third-place Mill Rats will close the first half of their season at 7 p.m. Saturday against the last-place Kings. Six of the Mill Rats’ 12 wins are against Champion City, and five of the Kings’ eight wins came against Johnstown.
The Mill Rats’ second half will begin on Wednesday against Champion City, also at the Point as a 12-game homestand continues.
“We’re not just going to flip a switch and all of a sudden play good baseball,” Sullivan said. “We’ve been trying to use these games to get better every single game. We want to continue to get better.
“Nothing changes. We’re trying to get better coming into the second half.”
The Kings used the long ball to build a seven-run advantage.
Two walks and a fielder’s choice preceded Manley’s no-doubt grand slam over the screen in the top of the third.
“Really, I was just looking for something in my zone, and luckily I crushed it,” Manley said.
In the fourth, Connor Huzicka tripled to right field and scored on Jake Sherman’s single.
Blake Buzzeo ripped a two-run homer over the brick wall in left-center to make it 7-0.
The Mill Rats answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Jack Rogers smacked a two-run single to left field and advanced a base on an errant throw before scoring on Lance MacDonald’s single.
In the sixth, Tyler Quade and Rogers each singled and scored on Miguel Vega’s two-run double down the line in left field to set a 7-5 score.
Johnstown made it a one-run game in the seventh, as Tyler Horvat led off with a walk, stole second and third and scored on Randy Carlo’s ground out to first base.
“We get to know the guys on the other team and they’re always fun when we get to play Johnstown because we know it’s going to be a good game and we know it’s going to be competitive,” Manley said.
Champion City reliever Moore slowed the momentum by striking out the Mill Rats in order in the bottom of the eighth.
The Kings added a run in the top of the ninth without a hit. Tyler Cox walked and Nikolas Pereira was hit by a pitch with one out. Both stole a base, and Cox scored on Sam Seeker’s sacrifice fly out to make it 8-6.
Johnstown left-hander Nick Guidas provided a high point. He entered with two on and one out in the fourth. The Kings already had scored three times in the inning to lead 7-0.
The Grove City College hurler needed only one pitch to induce an inning-ending double play. Guidas struck out all three batters he faced in the fifth and fanned six total in 41/3 innings of relief. He only allowed one walk and no hits.
“He’s awesome, and he’s going to be a huge impact for us in the second half,” Sullivan said.
Johnstown starter Phil Fox pitched his final game of the summer due to a pitch count limit and his recent commitment to the University of Pittsburgh program. Fox had pitched at Gardner-Webb.
“He is a phenomenal pitcher,” Sullivan said. “He’s logged a lot of innings for us. He’s going to hang it up for the summer, rest up. He just committed to Pitt.
“He’s got to come in fresh for them in the fall, so he’s done for us.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
