CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – Drew Wilson drove in all three runs with two hits to lead the Paints past the Mill Rats 3-0 on Sunday.

Johnstown (2-1) received two of its four hits from Colby Rockacy. The Mill Rats left nine runners on base.

A fielder’s choice off the bat of Wilson gave Chillicothe (1-3) a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Wilson slapped a two-run single to center field with two outs in the fifth to give the Paints a 3-0 advantage.

Marshall Pile tossed 3.2 scoreless relief innings to earn the victory for Chillicothe. Tanner Cunningham went the first 4.1 innings, with Tyler Ronevich earning the victory with a scorless ninth inning.

Johnstown’s Daniel Morgano allowed three earned runs in four innings, striking out seven. Mark Edeburn and Stephen Turzai combined for four shutout frames in relief.

Note: Wednesday is Faith Night at Sargent's Stadium at the Point when the Johnstown Mill Rats host the Champion City Kings at 6 p.m. There will be a meet and greet with former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher and current AT&T Sportsnet analyst Michael McKenry. There will be a post-game faith event and question-and-answer session with McKenry, who played for the Pirates from 2011-13 and competed in the 2004 AAABA Tournament in Johnstown with Washington. 

